InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Strike Pad to Increase Safety and Stability (CLM-451)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to secure a strike pad and protect the individual holding it," said an inventor, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, "so I invented the XTREME IMPACT SHIELD."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved strike pad for martial arts enthusiasts, boxers, football players and other fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it helps to prevent the shield from shifting during use. As a result, it could help to prevent injury from impact and it enhances safety and stability. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for martial arts enthusiasts, boxers, football players and other fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and stable alternative to traditional strike pads and shields."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CLM-451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

