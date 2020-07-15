InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sunshade for Vehicles (DLL-3643)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a hot climate and wanted to create a quick and easy way to prevent my car from heating up while I was parked in the blazing hot sun for 5 minutes or 5 hours," said an inventor, from Frisco, Texas, "so I invented the PERMA-SHADE."

The invention eliminates the need for portable and cumbersome sunshades. It features a sleek, low-profile design that is quick and easy to operate. As a result, it prevents the build up of heat inside a vehicle while also protecting the interior fabric against sun damage. Additionally, it provides added security by concealing belongings.

The invention eliminates the fumbling and hassles associated with using and storing traditional sunshades in a vehicle. PERMA-SHADE offers convenient interior protection from the blazing sun. It is simple, convenient and ideal for the automotive industry.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

