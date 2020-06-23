InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tobacco Heater for a Hookah Pipe (ALL-2016)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, hookah pipe smokers had to use charcoal for heating the tobacco. However, thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Snellville, Ga., there is now a new and improved tobacco heater to enhance the smoking experience.

She developed LILL to provide an easy way to heat tobacco for a more enjoyable smoke with a hookah pipe. As such, this novel, practical accessory affords a healthier and longer smoke and is easy to use. At the same time, it eliminates the need to use charcoal and is affordably priced, making it an ideal gift for hookah smokers. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am a hookah smoker and wanted a better option for heating the tobacco than using charcoal," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-2016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

