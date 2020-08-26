InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Automotive Mechanics (HAK-745)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I fix cars and I made this to press the pistons back in when replacing the breaks," said an inventor, from Spring Valley, N.Y., "so I invented the CAL PRESS."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for servicing automotive brakes. In doing so, it enables the piston to be easily depressed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle with a C-clamp or other tools. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional mechanics and automotive do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on different disc brake systems.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases efficiency and control for mechanics."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HAK-745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

