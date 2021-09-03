InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Centering Drywall Corner Beads (CNC-645)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a drywall finisher and I needed a better way to properly align corner beads," said an inventor, from Matthews, N.C., "so I invented the CORNER BEAD CENTERING TOOL. My design saves time and it ensures that the corner bead is fully seated and evenly centered prior to screwing or nailing it in place."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the installation of drywall corner beads. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods and tools. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that the corner bead is positioned properly. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

