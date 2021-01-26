InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Crafters (CKL-1406)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool to make uniform designs when creating jewelry, sculptures or other artwork," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the PARALLEL JEWELRY/ART TOOL/PLIERS. My design reduces the strain and struggle associated with bending various metals by hand or with traditional tools."

The invention provides an effective crafting tool for use with three-dimensional mediums such as jewelry. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it enables the user to create symmetrical designs and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for crafters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

