InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Cutting Holes (HKT-188)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in the construction industry for over 40 years and I needed a safe and time-saving tool for cutting holes in construction material substrates," said an inventor, from Ringwood, N.J., "so I invented the HOLE BUDDY. My design also helps to promote a dust-free working environment during the cutting process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cut through-holes into a variety of construction materials. It also helps to contain flying material particles, dust and debris. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

