InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Digging and Prying (HTM-5375)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked for a mining company and thought there could be a more efficient tool to dig and pry soil, rock and other ground surfaces," said an inventor from, Blythe, Calif., "so I invented the TWO IN ONE SHOVEL. My design saves time by eliminating the need to switch back and forth between a traditional shovel and a pick."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for digging, prying and loosening hard soil. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use multiple tools. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it can also be used to open irrigation heads. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for landscapers, miners, concrete workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-5375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

