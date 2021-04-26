InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Grasping & Locking Hardware (PIT-1172)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was doing work around the house and on cars and thought there could be a better tool to grasp hardware or pull nails," said an inventor, from Bridgeport, Ohio, "so I invented the INSTA VISE. My design eliminates the need to fuss with vise grips or guess with wrenches."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grasp and lock onto various hardware items. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it protects surfaces from becoming marred. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, mechanics, contractors, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

