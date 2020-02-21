InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Gripping and Holding Substrate Panels (CPC-441)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a fast and efficient way to install substrate panels," said an inventor, from Stratford, Conn., "so I invented the PANEL CLAW."

The patent pending invention provides an easy way to grip and hold a ribbed panel or other substrate material. In doing so, it could help to reduce strain while maneuvering the tool. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases speed and comfort when gripping and holding substrate panels."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

