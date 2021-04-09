InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Law Enforcement & Security Officers (LGI-2998)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a TSA public safety officer and I wanted to create a safe and efficient tool to assist when searching bags for contraband items," said an inventor, from Williston Park, N.Y., "so I invented the TACTICAL FLASHLIGHT. My design provides added illumination and safety for officers."

The invention provides an improved security/law enforcement product. In doing so, it offers a non-hand contact method of conducting bag and vehicle searches. It also increases illumination and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement and security officers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2998, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

