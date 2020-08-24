InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Measuring, Marking and Cutting (CNC-257)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick and easy tool for measuring, marking and cutting materials while working," said an inventor, from Matthews, N.C., "so I invented the CADDY MARK."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to measure, mark and cut materials. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to finding and juggling separate tools. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the necessary tools are readily accessible and it eliminates the need for assistance."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

