InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Painters (NJD-1866)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional painter and I wanted to create an improved painting tool to increase efficiency and job quality," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the AUTO PAINT BRUSH."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to supply paint to a paint brush. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly re-supply the brush with wet paint. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce paint drips and messes. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a fast and easy way to paint with less mess."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-1866, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

