InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Use in Tight Spaces (FLA-3272)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient tool to fasten nuts and bolts in tight spots," said an inventor, from Port St. Lucie, Fla., "so I invented the MOTORIZED WRENCH."

The invention provides an easier way to access and turn fasteners in tight spaces. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wrenches and tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with a wrench and saves time when using a wrench."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

