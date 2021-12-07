InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Use with Threaded Rods (TPA-3017)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to create an improved tool for tightening and loosening a nut on a threaded rod," said an inventor, from Gibsonton, Fla., "so I invented the NUT THREADER. My design also eliminates the need to use a hacksaw when cutting a threaded rod."

The invention provides an effective way to fasten or remove a nut from a threaded rod. It also enables the user to cut the threaded rod in the desired location. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3017, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

