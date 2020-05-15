InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool to Remove Caulking from Corners (HTM-8674)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy tool to neatly remove old caulking and debris from corners," said an inventor, from Clovis, N.M., "so I invented the CLEAN CORNER."

The invention provides an effective way to scrape old caulk from inside and outside corners. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional scraping tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features a durable design with a plastic handle, metal blade and beveled tip that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, trades workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design features a handheld tool with a metal blade and a beveled tip to get the job done."

SOURCE InventHelp

