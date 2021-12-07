InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Traction Chains for Trucks & Buses (TRO-427)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been driving a truck for many years and have seen trucks spin out in just 1 to 2 inches of snow," said an inventor, from Castlegar, BC, Canada. "I thought there should be a quick and convenient way to apply chains, so I invented the AUTOMATIC CHAINING SYSTEM. My design eliminates the hassle of manually applying chains along the side of the road."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to use traction chains on slippery roads in the winter. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using heavy and cumbersome traditional chains. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for commercial trucks, buses and other vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

