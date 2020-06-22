InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Trailer Ramp (CCT-4418)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dayton, OH has developed the TRANSFORMER TRAILER RAMP. His work building trailers inspired this new idea, and he created an improved way to load and unload equipment from a trailer. "I build trailers, I've built over 30 of them, and no other trailers have this type of ramp to get equipment on and off the trailer. My trailer will help people who pull small trailers save gas."

The invention fulfills the need for a transformable lightweight, but extremely strong trailer ramp. It provides a means of loading, and unloading of items for trailer use without the need to lift heavy tailgates. The design would make the unit lightweight, but very strong, even for use by the military for space rovers. Additionally, the product would provide multiple uses such as the front and back of a trailer. The inventor created a prototype as well, which can be available upon request.

The inventor describes his invention. "People will like that it is lighter, stronger and very heavy duty. It can be used by the military for space rovers."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

