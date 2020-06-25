InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Transmission Device for Transferring Power (LAX-1164)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic in an auto shop and I was unsatisfied with the performance of standard torque converters," said an inventor, from La Crescenta, Calif., "so I invented the FLUID COUPLING POWER TRANSMISSION."

The invention provides an improved way to transfer power from a prime mover to a rotating driven load without shock loading. In doing so, it eliminates major problems in fluid coupling devices. As a result, it could help to boost overall engine power and efficiency and it could help to reduce fuel consumption. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicles, boats and industrial machines. Additionally, it can be adapted for a variety of applications.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance performance by reducing issues with fluid coupling devices."

