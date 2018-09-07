InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Trash Can (NJD-1693)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Old Bridge, N.J., has developed the ADJUSTABLE GARBAGE CAN, a redesigned trash can featuring a height adjustable design that will enable it to be stored and used in numerous locations for various reasons.

"I grew tired of managing several garbage cans in various areas inside and outside of my home. I decided to develop a multi-functional, highly versatile trash can to eliminate my frustration," said the inventor. The ADJUSTABLE GARBAGE CAN offers a trash can that can be easily cleaned. It also reduces messes that typically accumulate within a trash can. This will provide a more sanitary and clean environment. This practical and versatile trash receptacle can be used in different locations for different purposes. It eliminates having to purchase multiple trash cans. Homeowners will appreciate the easy to adjust and use design. It is producible in various colors to coordinate with any environment and décor.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

