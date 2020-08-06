InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tree Stand/Shelter for Hunters (NMJ-305)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and comfortable way to hunt from a tree stand, even when I'm older," said an inventor, from LaFayette, Tenn., "so I invented the HOMESTEADER."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tree stand/shelter option for hunters. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb to access a shelter. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety, comfort and accessibility. The invention features a portable and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters, older sportsmen and individuals with physical limitations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables anyone to safely access and use a tree stand without the risk of falling."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

