InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ultrasound Scanner with Conductive Gel Dispenser (TPA-2760)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I've had ultrasounds done, the technician always applied a cold gel before using the wand," said an inventor from Holiday, Fla. "With this invention, both the patient and the technician benefit since the gel is warm and more easily dispensed."

He developed AUTO GEL ULTRASOUND to allow users to automatically dispense gel while conducting the ultrasound procedure. As such, it eliminates the need to manually apply the gel before starting the scan. Therefore, it saves time and effort for ultrasound technicians. At the same time, it enhances patient comfort since it provides a way to heat the gel before it is spread on the patient's skin. This improved scanner is also lightweight, compact and easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2760, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

