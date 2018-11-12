InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Umbrella (MTN-3089)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bronx, N.Y., wanted an easier way to keep dry while carrying other items. As such, she invented the FUNBRELLA. The FUNBRELLA serves as a standard umbrella, while leaving the user's hands free.

The inventor was inspired by her experience trying to perform other tasks while wanting to remain dry. "It is easier to use when using my hands for other purposes." The invention provides protection from inclement weather. It is durable, compact, and producible in a plethora of sizes and colors. The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3089, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

