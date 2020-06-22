InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Underwater Breathing Apparatus (BMA-5456)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to snorkel without the risk of inhaling or choking on water," said an inventor, from Sebastian, Fla., "so I invented the SNORKEL EZZZ."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved underwater breathing apparatus for water sport enthusiasts. In doing so, it helps to prevent the user from accidentally inhaling water. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it ensures that a flotation device is available if needed. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for water sport enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make snorkeling and other water activities safer and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

