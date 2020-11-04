InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Urinary Incontinence Product for Women (KSC-1515)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many older women suffer from urinary incontinence. I thought there could be an improved protective product for them," said an inventor, from Chanute, Kan., "so I invented the MARY CARROLL. My design eliminates the embarrassment associated with wearing bulky pads."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective incontinence product for women. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to bulky pads or briefs that can be viewed from behind and it helps to prevent embarrassing leaks. As a result, it provides added comfort, protection and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for women with urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

