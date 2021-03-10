InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Utensil for Opening Crab Legs (CPC-459)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neater and easier method for extracting cooked crab meat from crab legs," said an inventor, from Springfield, Mass., "so I invented the CRABBCUTTER. My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional eating utensils and kitchen tools."

The invention provides a fast and effective way to open crab legs. In doing so, it enables the user to easily retrieve the interior meat. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce hassles and messes when preparing or eating crab legs. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

