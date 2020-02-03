InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vaping Accessory (DPH-533)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aurora, Colo., has developed the patent pending CHOICE VAPE, an improved vaporizer that features three separate flavor chambers to enable the user the freedom to choose which liquid to inhale.

"I wanted to offer a selection of flavoring at any given time, without having to change out the vape oil," said the inventor. The CHOICE VAPE provides users with three different flavored oils/juices in one unit. It eliminates the need to manually switch cartridges. This versatile, all-in-one vaporizer provides a variety of flavor choices. This saves time and effort, and offers convenience item to those who vape. In addition, it reduces costs associated with vaping.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

