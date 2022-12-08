InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Washing Machine (LAX-1481)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved washing machine to provide optimal sweeping and rotation for smaller loads while also providing more room for larger volumes of clothing or bedding," said one of two inventors, from Pasadena, Calif., "so we invented the DUAL IMPELLER AGITATOR. Our design enables you to easily switch between the two types of laundry loads."

The patent-pending invention provides a 2-in-1 impeller and agitator component for a washing machine. In doing so, it enables the machine to easily accommodate smaller and larger loads. As a result, it would effectively clean clothes or bedding items and it eliminates the need to use laundromat facilities. The invention features an efficient and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp