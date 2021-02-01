InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Apply Seasonings to Popcorn (OTW-374)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide moviegoers with a better way to distribute salt, flavorings and butter throughout their popcorn," said an inventor, from Nixa, Mo., "so I invented THE SHAKER. My design also enables you to easily share your popcorn with a family member or friend."

The invention provides a more even way to apply butter, flavorings or salt to a tub of popcorn. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it could enhance the snacking experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for movie theaters and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

