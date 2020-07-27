InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Capture Radio Content in the Car (BMA-5556)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I heard a radio commercial while driving and had no safe way to take down the information," said an inventor, from Mansfield, Mass. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the RECORD IT."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to capture radio/audio content to hear again or share. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of missing important or desired radio content. As a result, it could enhance entertainment and it provides added convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily save radio information or entertainment for later."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

