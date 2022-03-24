InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Conduct HGN Tests (SGM-118)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a police officer with 20 years of law enforcement service and I thought traditional HGN tests can be inaccurate when investigating alcohol and drug impairment," said an inventor, from Greenfield, Ind., "so I invented the NY-CAM. My design prevents the suspect from being distracted or influenced by outside lights or movements."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved way for police to determine the sobriety of a stopped motorist. In doing so, it eliminates the need for police to hold and move a stimulus in front of a suspect's eyes to perform an HGN test. As a result, it enables police to record eye movements and measure any nystagmus and it enhances safety and accuracy. The invention features a reliable and unbiased design that is easy to use so it is ideal for police and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, this device easily allows indicators of impairment to be presented in court if needed.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp