InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Dispense Medical Gloves (ALL-1725)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the medical field and I thought there could be a simple way to prevent gloves from falling out in bunches when grabbing them from the container," said an inventor, from Athens, Ga., "so I invented the UNI-GLOVE."

The invention provides an improved way to dispense and use a pair of medical gloves. In doing so, it could help to prevent quantities of gloves from falling on the floor or counter while being dispensed. As a result, it helps to reduce glove waste and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and laborers who wear disposable gloves. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to throw away contaminated unused gloves."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

