InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Keep Track of Items in Luggage (DLL-3550)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to organize and keep track of tools and other supplies when traveling between jobs," said an inventor, from Plano, Texas, "so I invented the ZERO OUT."

The invention provides an effective way to weigh and keep track of items in a piece of luggage or bag. In doing so, it could help to prevent lost or missing items. As a result, it enhances organization and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, trade workers and other businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

It is unique due to its smartphone capability. Also, the app helps weigh and keeps a registry.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a unique loss prevention system for workers and travelers."

