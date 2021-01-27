InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Level a Picture Frame (CTK-7046)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to hang a picture frame on a wall and keep it level at all times," said an inventor, from Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., "so I invented the patent-pending LIQUID LEVEL PICTURE FRAME. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional picture frames."

The invention ensures that the picture frame is level when hung on a wall. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a leveling or measuring tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases accuracy. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-7046, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

