InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Lift/Lower a Toilet Seat (FLA-3279)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to raise and lower a toilet seat," said an inventor, from Boynton Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SANI SEAT."

The invention provides a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch a germy toilet seat. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to lifting the toilet seat with your hand."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

