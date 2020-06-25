InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Pay for Gas with Cash (JKN-171)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of waiting in the store to pay for my gas with cash," said an inventor, from Winnsboro, La. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the CASH-N-GO PUMP."

The invention provides an improved way to pay for gasoline with cash. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wait in line and process the transaction with the cashier. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gasoline service stations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more efficient way to pay with cash."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

