InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Power a Bicycle with your foot (HKT-198)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to power a bicycle by simply moving the legs up and down to reduce strain and fatigue," said an inventor, from Totowa, N.J., "so I invented the ARC287BC. My design minimizes movement while maximizing the amount of force being delivered for propulsion."

The patented invention provides an improved way to power a bicycle with the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to traditionally rotate the legs to operate pedals. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances comfort. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to operate so it is ideal for individuals who ride bicycles. Additionally, it can be adapted to other types of vehicles that are typically pedal-powered and a prototype is available.

It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

