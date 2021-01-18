InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Raise and Lower Car Windows (AAT-4546)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired and frustrated of trying to sync all of my car windows. I thought there could be a more convenient way," said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga., "so I invented the WINDOW SYNC. My design enables a driver to focus more on the road than on the various windows and control buttons."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to raise and lower all the power windows of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and distraction associated with pushing various buttons. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufactures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

