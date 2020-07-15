InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Seal a Food Bag (SKC-582)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I always seem to throw away bags of cereal and crackers because they go stale," said an inventor, from Kodiak, Alaska. "I thought there should be a better way to keep them fresh, so I invented the ZIP-EASE."

The invention provides a more effective way to seal a food bag after it has been opened. In doing so, it helps to keep food fresh for a longer period of time. As a result, it could help to prevent spills and waste of cereal, chips and crackers. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to using rubber bands and twist ties to seal a food bag."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

