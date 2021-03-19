InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure a Leaf Vacuum Hose (LCC-3770)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a landscaper and I thought there could be a better way to ensure that the hose is properly connected to the leaf vacuum," said an inventor, from Norristown, Pa., "so I invented the CENTREME. My design increases efficiency and it could improve job performance."

The invention provides a more secure way to attach the accompanying hose to a leaf vacuum. In doing so, it prevents the hose from coming loose. As a result, it reduces frustrations and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for landscapers and households. Additionally, it can be produced in conventional leaf vacuum sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-3770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

