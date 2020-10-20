InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure a Necklace or Bracelet (LST-1064)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a jeweler and I wanted to create an improved lock for jewelry to prevent fasteners from coming undone," said an inventor, from Glendale, Calif., "so I invented the JEWELRY LOCK. My design offers an attractive and functional way to secure bracelets, watches and necklaces."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a bracelet or necklace clasp remains securely fastened. In doing so, it helps to prevent the wearer from losing the bracelet or necklace. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an attractive and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1064, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

