InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure Shin Guards in Place (DLL-3671)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to play soccer and now I'm a coach and the players always seem to have trouble keeping shin guards in place," said an inventor, from Plano, Texas. "I wanted to create a convenient solution, so I invented the ECLIPSE."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure shin guards in place when playing soccer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to secure shin guards with tape or multiple pairs of socks. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for soccer players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce shin injuries while playing soccer."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

