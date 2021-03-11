InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store & Carry Multiple Keys (ALL-2562)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to eliminate the struggle associated with finding a specific key on a key ring with multiple keys," said an inventor, from Buford, Ga., "so I invented THE KEY-Z. My design provides a more efficient alternative to traditional and cumbersome key chains."

The invention provides an effective way to store and carry several keys. It also enables the desired key to be easily located. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances organization, convenience and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

