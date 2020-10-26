InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store and Transport Tools (TPA-2746)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I had difficulty moving my old toolbox and locating various tools inside," said an inventor, from Largo, Fla. "I thought there could be a better design, so I invented the MODULAR TOOL BOX. My design accommodates all your tools, it is easy to transport and it provides a convenient work surface when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and transport a large supply of tools and other items. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional toolboxes. As a result, it enhances organization, protection and convenience, it ensures that specific tools are easily accessible when needed and it eliminates the need to strain and carry a heavy toolbox. The invention features a durable and ergonomic design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, contractors, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2746, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

