InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Track Activity Dosage & Health Data (BTM-2758)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professor with a Ph.D. in cardiopulmonary physiotherapy. My dissatisfaction with the use of subjective measures to assess physical inactivity, an important risk factor for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, in preventing disease and promoting health motivated my decision to create an objective, valid and reliable alternative. I believe this will help people become more aware and involved in improving their health on a daily basis."

PRIME FIT, patent-pending, provides a more effective method of assessing physical activity and exercise dosage as well as other personal health data. In addition, it detects physical inactivity and low fitness and consequently can be used to monitor effects of exercise programs on health parameters. Due to its increased accuracy, reliability and safety features, it can be used for population screening, monitoring and research purposes. It is easy to use, ideal for adults and available in a variety of designs.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to measure physical activity and exercise dosage in an effective and efficient manner. It also helps you design an exercise program that is safe and tailored to your individual need.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2758, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

