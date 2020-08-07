InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Transport a Chiminea (OTW-291)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a chiminea fireplace and it is a pain to move around," said an inventor, from Leland, N.C. "I thought there could be an easier way, so I invented the CHIMINEA CART."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to move a chiminea for use or for storage. In doing so, it could help to prevent physical strain and hassles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households or individuals with outdoor chimineas. It's especially useful for moving when the chiminea is hot and/or it starts to rain, as chimineas should not get wet. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to safely relocate your chiminea when storing it or moving it to a desired spot."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-291, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

