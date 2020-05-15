InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Weigh a Suitcase (HTM-8412)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for a traveler to know the weight of his or her suitcase," said an inventor, from Lagos, Nigeria, "so I invented the BROZB."

The invention provides an effective way to weigh a suitcase while packing or traveling. In doing so, it could help to prevent overweight bags and associated fees. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use and travel with a handheld scale."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

