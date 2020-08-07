InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wound Dressing for Pressure Ulcers (OTW-409)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I wanted to create an improved dressing for patients suffering from pressure ulcers," said an inventor, from Eau Claire, Wisc., "so I invented the SAFETY DRESSING."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wound dressing for pressure ulcers. In doing so, it prevents direct pressure to the ulcer/area. As a result, it provides added protection and it could enhance the healing process. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes and home care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces discomfort and it offers an improved alternative to traditional wound dressings."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

