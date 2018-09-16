InventHelp Inventor Develops Indoor Inline Skating Accessory (HLW-2050)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hollywood, Fla., has developed the ROLL A MASTIC, a new accessory for individuals who enjoy inline skating. It essentially allows an individual to inline skate within a home or dwelling.

"I love to inline skate, but the changing seasons don't always allow me to exercise outdoors. My invention allows inline skating to be done anytime, anywhere," said the inventor. The ROLL A MASTIC allows an individual to inline skate indoors. This proves to be particularly useful during periods of inclement weather. It offers a means to achieve fitness/training goals in a timely manner. This may help a skater build confidence and improve skills. In addition, it provides an effective means of passing the time. It offers a practical design that is easy to use. Finally, it requires little care and maintenance.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

