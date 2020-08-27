InventHelp Inventor Develops Infant Bedding Accessory (LGI-2905)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, New York, wanted to fulfill the need for a fitted crib sheet that would protect a child from bumping against the hard crib surfaces.



The patent-pending BUMP STOPPER is practical, easy to use and effective. It promotes comfort for the baby and provides peace of mind for parents. It is safer than traditional crib bumpers and has a design that would not bunch or move in a way that could bunch around a baby's face and cause a suffocation risk. Variations could include different sizes, colors and patterns.



"I am a nurse and I've observed babies turning in their sleep and have had parents complain about babies turning because they are in fear of the baby's head being squashed. I wanted to design something that would prevent that from happening," said the inventor.



The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2905. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

